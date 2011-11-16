Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:48 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Ensemble Theatre Company Receives $1 Million Gift for Capital Campaign

The group has raised $6.4 million toward the $9.9 million needed to renovate Santa Barbara's Victoria Hall

By James Breen for the Ensemble Theatre Company | November 16, 2011 | 7:32 p.m.

The Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara on Wednesday announced a $1 million gift to the Ensemble at the New Vic Campaign to renovate the 80-year-old Victoria Community Hall at 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

This gift comes from Joan and Dr. Robert Rechnitz, New Jersey residents and longtime supporters of regional theater.

The Rechnitzes donated $1 million to Ensemble’s capital campaign in recognition of Executive Artistic Director Jonathan Fox’s work. Fox worked with the couple to create a state-of-the-art theater for Two River Theatre Co. in New Jersey.

“Based on a dozen years of working together in the theater with Jonathan as its artistic director, my wife Joan and I are certain that the new theater in Santa Barbara will become one of the town’s most valuable sources of serious entertainment,” Robert Rechnitz said.

This gift, in addition to the support of more than 50 Santa Barbara-based foundations and philanthropists, brings the total that Ensemble has raised to $6.4 million toward the $9.9 million needed for renovation. With the continued success of fundraising, Ensemble plans to begin construction in spring 2012.

For more information about the Ensemble at the New Vic Campaign, call Mehgan Tanner, director of development, at 805.965.5400 x105.

— James Breen is a public relations and marketing coordinator for the Ensemble Theatre Company.

