Churches, Community to Gather Sunday to ‘Give Thanks, Goleta’

Thanksgiving celebration will include readings, prayers and music

By Amy Ott for Give Thanks, Goleta | November 17, 2011 | 12:05 a.m.

The churches located in the Goleta Valley will join together to host the second annual Give Thanks, Goleta celebration at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

The Give Thanks, Goleta organization was birthed from a vision expressed by the pastor of Jubilee Christian Church calling for churches, groups and individuals to join together in the spirit of the pilgrims’ first Thanksgiving to give thanks for all the blessings enjoyed just by living in the community.

This year, the event will be recognizing many of the service clubs in the Goleta Valley that contribute to preserving and protecting the quality of life in the community. In addition, the organization will once again be presenting the Patron of the Year award to an individual who has contributed in an exceptional way to the community.

The celebration will be highlighted by musical expressions of thanks, a greeting from Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell, as well as readings, prayers and blessings from various local clergy, closing with a choral presentation of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Now Thank We All Our God.

The entire community is encouraged to attend this uplifting celebration.

For more information, call event coordinator Amy Ott at 805.968.8989 or assistant coordinator Yolanda McGlinchey at 805.331.2414.

— Amy Ott is an event coordinator for Give Thanks, Goleta.

 
