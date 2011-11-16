Highway 192 Resurfacing Project Scheduled for Thursday, Friday

A two-day highway resurfacing project on Highway 192 will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the following locations:
» From Toro Canyon Road to Nidever Road
» From Casitas Pass Road to Highway 150
Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with a pilot car. Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to assist the public in traveling through the project area.
Delays are not expected to exceed 20 minutes, and motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.
The work is being performed by Caltrans Maintenance in Santa Barbara.
Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.