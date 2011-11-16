Hospice of Santa Barbara Honored as Caregiver Champion of the Year
Senior Planning Services presents the award to the nonprofit for its service to families
By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | November 16, 2011 | 5:19 p.m.
Senior Planning Services presented its first-ever Caregiver Champion of the Year award on Monday to Hospice of Santa Barbara in recognition of National Home Care & Hospice Month.
The award recognizes Hospice of Santa Barbara for its unique ability to serve families in the most challenging situations.
Hospice of Santa Barbara’s mission is to care for anyone experiencing the impact of life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.
Senior Planning Services is the leader and expert in professional home caregiving, aging and elder care issues for the Santa Barbara area.
— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.
