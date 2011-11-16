Hospice of Santa Barbara Honored as Caregiver Champion of the Year

Senior Planning Services is the leader and expert in professional home caregiving, aging and elder care issues for the Santa Barbara area.

Hospice of Santa Barbara’s mission is to care for anyone experiencing the impact of life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

The award recognizes Hospice of Santa Barbara for its unique ability to serve families in the most challenging situations.

Senior Planning Services presented its first-ever Caregiver Champion of the Year award on Monday to Hospice of Santa Barbara in recognition of National Home Care & Hospice Month.

