Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:24 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Start Your Holiday Shopping with Craft Sale at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Lutheran Women Mission League will sell home-crafted items beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday

By Ruth Ann Bartz for the Lutheran Women Mission League | November 16, 2011 | 11:46 p.m.

Every year around this time, many of us try to answer that pressing question, “What should we get for ... aunt, uncle or someone else?” That question is being answered by the Lutheran Women Mission League at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Knitted items will be among gifts available at Sunday's craft sale at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Knitted items will be among gifts available at Sunday’s craft sale at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. (Lutheran Women Mission League photo)

At 2 p.m. Sunday, assorted home-crafted items will be available for auction.

“We have in the past auctioned beautiful wooden bowls, wrought iron candlesticks, artwork, woven, knitted and crocheted items, jewelry, quilts, and lots of decorative items, centerpieces, table runners, baby items, books ... sauces, preserves bread and pies, and other things,” past president Barbara Lamboley said. “Last year, one of the donations was an entire meal for a certain number of guests.”

Many contributors work all year to craft an item, knitting, sewing, embroidering, etc., to make unique and delightful items that are sure to bring a smile.

The auction began during the 1970s and has been a holiday tradition since. Proceeds of the auction go to missions and ministries. The board, comprised of the elected officers, discusses and then votes to identify the project, but suggestions are taken from any member of the congregation. The specific beneficiaries change from year to year.

“Last year the fund recipients included Artisan Court, which is a residential program for foster children who have turned 18 and have nowhere to go, Habitat for Humanity, Hillside House, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, WillBridge for the homeless mentally ill, the Concordia Seminary Scholarship Fund, Lutheran Prison Ministries and a few others,” Lamboley said.

Other projects have been local charities such as the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and Transition House, international ministries such as Far Eastern Broadcasting and Lutheran Braille Workers.

The items will be on display all day Sunday with the auction beginning at 2 p.m. So come and enjoy a holiday tradition and support some local mission work.

— Ruth Ann Bartz represents the Lutheran Women Mission League.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 