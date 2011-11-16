Start Your Holiday Shopping with Craft Sale at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Every year around this time, many of us try to answer that pressing question, “What should we get for ... aunt, uncle or someone else?” That question is being answered by the Lutheran Women Mission League at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, assorted home-crafted items will be available for auction.

“We have in the past auctioned beautiful wooden bowls, wrought iron candlesticks, artwork, woven, knitted and crocheted items, jewelry, quilts, and lots of decorative items, centerpieces, table runners, baby items, books ... sauces, preserves bread and pies, and other things,” past president Barbara Lamboley said. “Last year, one of the donations was an entire meal for a certain number of guests.”

Many contributors work all year to craft an item, knitting, sewing, embroidering, etc., to make unique and delightful items that are sure to bring a smile.

The auction began during the 1970s and has been a holiday tradition since. Proceeds of the auction go to missions and ministries. The board, comprised of the elected officers, discusses and then votes to identify the project, but suggestions are taken from any member of the congregation. The specific beneficiaries change from year to year.

“Last year the fund recipients included Artisan Court, which is a residential program for foster children who have turned 18 and have nowhere to go, Habitat for Humanity, Hillside House, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, WillBridge for the homeless mentally ill, the Concordia Seminary Scholarship Fund, Lutheran Prison Ministries and a few others,” Lamboley said.

Other projects have been local charities such as the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and Transition House, international ministries such as Far Eastern Broadcasting and Lutheran Braille Workers.

The items will be on display all day Sunday with the auction beginning at 2 p.m. So come and enjoy a holiday tradition and support some local mission work.

— Ruth Ann Bartz represents the Lutheran Women Mission League.