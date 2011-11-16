Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:54 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Attorney J. Lee Johnson Receives Publishing Honor

A chapter written by the Ambrecht & Associates lawyer has been included in the Matthew Bender Practice Guide: California Trust Litigation

By Jonatha King for Ambrecht & Associates | November 16, 2011 | 5:06 p.m.

J. Lee Johnson

Local attorney J. Lee Johnson of the law firm Ambrecht & Associates in Montecito has been honored with the inclusion of a chapter in one of California’s most highly regarded books on trust litigation, the Matthew Bender Practice Guide: California Trust Litigation.

The book assists estate planners and civil litigators in learning the issues, procedures and strategies that are critical to trust litigation, which differs significantly from other types of civil litigation.

Johnson’s chapter discusses the additional complications presented when an agent takes action on behalf of a trust settlor pursuant to a power of attorney and provides many “unwritten rules,” strategies and tactics for challenging or defending such actions. Implementing these less obvious strategies can have a significant influence on the outcome of a case.

Johnson has been practicing civil litigation, probate and trust litigation, and estate planning for more than 12 years. He is licensed to practice in California, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.

He is one of only a few local lawyers who holds an LL.M. (Master of Laws) degree, graduating first in his class at the University of Miami School of Law in Florida. He joined Ambrecht & Associates a little more than a year ago after relocating to Santa Barbara, where he and his wife have family.

Johnson, who is also a published writer with the American Bar Association, enjoys practicing as well as educating people about the law.

For more information, he can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.965.1329.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.

