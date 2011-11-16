Santa Barbara Police Officers Growing Mustaches for a Cause

Proceeds from the Nov. 23 contest at Union Ale House will support the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Have you ever wondered what your favorite Santa Barbara Police Department officer (male) might look like with a big (really big) mustache?

Well, at 6 p.m. Nov. 23, found out by coming to the Union Ale House at 214 State St. for the second annual SBPD Mustache Contest.

About 25 officers have accepted the challenge of Patrol Team 3 to grow the best, the worst and even the creepiest mustache. And there will be judges to make it official.

Through the generosity of the KelT Group as the Premiere Sponsor and the Union Ale House for throwing in some profits from the night, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation will be the beneficiary of the proceeds as well as the kids who will shave off the mustaches of the winners and the losers.

For this event only, the Union Ale House is offering food and drink specials for everyone with a mustache.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is a local organization that provides financial aid assistance to low- to moderate-income families who have a child with cancer or other life-threatening disease. They help the families with bills, counseling and other services to make sure the child spends as much quality time with their family as possible.

This is a great way to have fun and support a very important cause.

Please join us at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 to see your favorite SBPD officer lose his whiskers.

— Linda Distenfield is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Police Department.