Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Flags Flying Along State Street

The flags will be up through Monday in honor of National Home Health & Hospice Month

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is flying its beautiful blue and yellow flags on State Street through next Monday in honor of National Home Health & Hospice Month.

The flag features its logo, a large heart symbolizing the compassionate care given by VNHC nurses and home health aides throughout the community since 1908.

More than 7.5 million Americans rely on home-delivered health care each day for treatment of acute illness, long-term health conditions, permanent disability or terminal illness.

Last year, VNHC served more than 5,000 patients in Santa Barbara County, totaling more than 78,000 home visits by nurses, social workers, spiritual counselors, home health aides and physicians.

In addition to providing home care, VNHC loaned nearly $100,000 worth of durable medical equipment and supplies, at no charge, through its popular Loan Closet program and provided more than $1.3 million in additional subsidized care to patients who were unable to pay for necessary treatments and services.

“Caring for the sick, elderly and dying in their homes truly is a privilege for us, and we’re so honored to have served this community for more than 100 years,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. “National Home Health & Hospice Month is an opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate the outstanding nurses, social workers, administrators and volunteers who every day, devote their lives to helping others.”

— Greg Rogers represents Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.