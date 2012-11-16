Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:28 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Master Chorale to Present ‘Bach to Bach Magnificats!’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | November 16, 2012 | 11:16 a.m.

For its next concerts, which will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in First United Methodist Church at 305 E. Anapamu St., the Santa Barbara Master Chorale has had the brilliant inspiration to pair two magnificent Magnificats by two great composers named Bach.

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach paid tribute to his father in a lovely Magnificat.
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach paid tribute to his father in a lovely “Magnificat.”

Under the title “Bach to Bach Magnificats!” the Master Chorale, with soloists, orchestra and choraus under the direction of Steven Hodson, will perform the Magnificat in D-Major, BWV 243 (1733) by Johann Sebastian Bach and the Magnificat in D-Major, H-772 (1749) by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach.

The Magnificat is one of the eight most ancient Christian hymns. The text comes from the Gospel of St. Luke and is possibly the earliest Marian hymn.

The name comes from the first word of the Latin version, taken from the Gospel of Luke (1:46-55) — in the King James Version: “And Mary said, My soul doth magnify the Lord, And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour. For he hath regarded the low estate of his handmaiden: for, behold, from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed.” Since the 17th century at least, the text has inspired great works from great composers, and lesser composers to exceed their previous efforts.

Everybody knows Sebastian Bach’s setting of the hymn. Even amid a choral oeuvre of unparalleled majesty, it stands out in the memory of music lovers. Yet, it is also the most accessible of all his sacred works.

In some passages — the “Esurientes,” for example — the work achieves the charm and simplicity of folk-song, but even in the sudden and dramatic power burst of “Omnes Generationes” he never beats you over the head with the might of you-know-who. Thus the mediating influence of Mary on Christian art. Carl Bach’s Magnificat, in the same key, was written in 1749, while his father was still alive, and is clearly an homage to him.

Yet the two works are very different — not so much in their spirit, as in the sound universe they inhabit (and glorify). Carl Bach’s Magnificat is both longer and faster than his father’s, and we are swept through it on a shimmering stream of grace.

Tickets for the concert will be available at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Santa Barbara Sheet Music and at the door, at a cost of $22 for general admission, $20 for seniors and disabled and $12 for college students with ID, with children K-12 admitted free. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 805.967.8287.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 