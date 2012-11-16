Henry Schulte: You Can’t Fix Stupid ... Post-Election Edition

Just when you thought we might get it right, California and the country plunge us deeper into a fiscal black hole. The election for Obama supporters was about amnesty for Hispanics, free contraceptives for women, a class war against those who have achieved success, including Mitt Romney, and thinking that President Barack Obama, after four years of doing nothing, figured he needed four more to accomplish the same thing.

It’s impossible for my feeble mind to understand how Californians supported Proposition 30, thinking it was going to fix things. Gov. Jerry Brown, like his counterpart, Obama, successfully uses the class war defense to push for more taxes on anything. Since most voters figure it won’t hurt them directly, they’re happy to stick it to those who employ them. I find it ironic how it’s everyone’s dream to become wealthy, but until they do they despise those who have.

And if you still think the unions don’t control this state, Prop. 32 was another example of how your dues are used to keep people like Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Lois Capps in office even if you don’t agree with your hard-earned money being used in a way you disagree. That reflects more of a dictatorship than a free country.

Californians also now have a super majority in the Legislature. You talk about giving the patients the keys to the medicine cabinet. You couple this free reign of tax and spend with what Obama is going to do with the rest of the country, and that fiscal cliff has now become a Niagara Falls. Only the big elephant in this case is we don’t have the free-flowing dollars located in a savings account — we’re printing it.

And should the day come when the dollar becomes so severely devalued, it won’t be only the rich who suffer. It will affect every single American. And even if you were tax those people who have never paid any taxes, it will never be enough to fix the financial abyss we’ve entered.

Perhaps stupid is the wrong adjective; ignorance may be more appropriate, or ideological blindness. Neither one is good. And the results are deadly.

I thought President Bill Clinton was going to destroy this country, and thankfully he did absolutely nothing. He reigned during a period of peace and basically a time when the country was running itself. He slipped in and out without causing much damage, except to himself. Obama, on other hand, has plunged us so deep in debt and created a health-care boondoggle from which we’ll never recover and now, without fear of having to run again, can literally dictate his agenda anyway he likes and manipulate the Republicans into a corner.

In truth, it’s brilliant. Obama’s campaign ran on everything except what was important and it worked. The Republicans didn’t make the case and the media didn’t print it. However, not even 24 hours later the media started discussing the fiscal cliff we’re stepping off of. Not last week, not last month, but the next day. Suddenly, the financial crisis is important. And guess who they’re going to blame.

I would like to see nothing more than Obama actually get something done and turn the country around. It’s all our country, not left or right. And yet overnight Sen. Harry Reid wants to work with the Republicans. Recently he said if Romney won he wouldn’t lift a finger and now he’s found Jesus because he knows he has the Republicans backed in a corner. We all know politics isn’t pretty, but the games that are played aren’t funny and we suffer for their stupidity.

Finally, there’s the overseas problem we face. When Obama was caught on tape telling the Russians that once he’s re-elected he’ll have more flexibility, what did that actually mean? Iran has been playing hide and seek with its nuclear program knowing full well Obama won’t do a thing against them and perhaps ultimately force Israel into their own corner to go alone and take out Iran. I guarantee should that happen the United States will witness the destruction of the Middle East from the sidelines. America has become a joke, a non-issue. Billions will be taken away from defense and thousands upon thousands of jobs will be lost next year, and we’re standing around with our thumbs up our you-know-what while Iran laughs at us for being so stupid.

However, all of this transcends politics; it’s the undermining of America that matters here. And the ideological left won’t see it that way wafting their way through a cloud of cannabis believing bad things can’t happen to us while sitting around in a drum circle.

I hope I’m dead wrong. But when half of this country is suckered in by smooth talk and the promise of better things to come, the same promise that was made four years ago and never materialized, the cliché of be careful what you wish for may be more true than you’ll like. The other cliché, if it sounds too good to be true — it probably is. We have to be smarter than that.

— Henry Schulte of Santa Barbara owns and operates Dos Pueblos Ranch. He has been politically active in the community for years. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.