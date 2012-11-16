Holiday Travel at Santa Barbara Airport — Easy Come, Easy Go

The Santa Barbara Airport, in anticipation of the nation’s most heavily traveled holiday, reminds travelers to plan ahead and arrive early at the Airline Terminal in order to make their holiday experience an easy and pleasant one.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 25.

Travelers will be excited to see the new changes that have taken place in the last few months with the completion of the Airline Terminal Project. An additional passenger drop-off area is located right in front of the newly completed Historic Terminal.

Passengers checking bags or who need a boarding pass can now go through the Historic Terminal to the Ticket Lobby entrance of the new terminal. During peak travel times, the airport is providing a “curbside assistant” for passengers who may need extra help with getting their bags to the ticket counter. The new Short Term Parking Lot is open for business and is within steps to the main entrance.

SBA offers the following holiday travel tips:

» Plan Ahead: Arrive 1.5 hours prior to your flight departure time to find parking, check-in with your airline, and go through security screening. For up to date information download our free SBA app or go to FlySBA.com, both with live flight schedules.

» Pack Smart: Know what items are accepted or prohibited through security and on the aircraft. As a reminder, gifts should not be wrapped as they are subject to search, even if placed in checked baggage. The TSA liquid restrictions remain in place; bottled water and liquids over 3 ounces are prohibited through security screening at the boarding gates. There are restrictions on transporting loaded guns, toner and ink cartridges on passenger airplanes. Helpful Hints for Holiday Travelers. Download TSA’s new free app, MyTSA that will give you up to the minute security information.

» Parking: SBA offers both short and long term parking options at the Airline Terminal. Short Term Parking is directly in front of the Airline Terminal with rates starting at $2 for the first hour up to $20/24 hours. Long Term Parking Lot 1 is a short walk to the east end of the Airline Terminal and has a rate of $2 per hour with a maximum of $12/ 24-hours. Long Term Parking Lot 2 on Frederick Lopez Road, off Hollister Avenue near Fairview Avenue has a rate of $2 per hour with a maximum of $9/24-hours and has a free Airport Parking Shuttle that takes you directly to the Airline Terminal front curb. All parking lots are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week and are automated — accepting payment via cash or credit card.

Airport Administration Office closures: Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 22-23.

— Hazel Johns is assistant director of the Santa Barbara Airport.