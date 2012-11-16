New Owners Complete Acquisition of KEYT Television

A Missouri-based company that purchased Santa Barbara-based television station KEYT announced Friday that it has completed the transaction.

The News-Press & Gazette Co. is reported to have paid a base price of $14.25 million for KEYT, the Central Coast’s ABC affiliate television station, to its former owner, Smith Media LLC.

“We look forward to operating a top-flight station serving the Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo communities, and advancing their interests in this beautiful part of the country,” David Bradley, NPG chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The statement describes the News-Press & Gazette as a fourth-generation family owned and operated business based in St. Joseph, Mo., which now owns television stations in 10 markets across the country.

KEYT’s current general manager, Mike Granados, will be replaced by Mark Danielson, who has been general manager of NPG’s Idaho Properties for more than five years.

Granados told Noozhawk in September that he would step down as the station’s general manager after the sale goes through, but will continue overseeing Smith Media’s other properties: WFFF-TV in Vermont and WKTV in New York.

“I am thrilled to be leading a team of talented individuals at KEYT,” Danielson said. “I look forward to serving the communities in our market with a strong commitment to local news and information.”

The statement said that no immediate changes are planned to the station, but that a significant investment in the station’s infrastructure is in the works.

