Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:11 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

New Owners Complete Acquisition of KEYT Television

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 16, 2012 | 7:28 p.m.

A Missouri-based company that purchased Santa Barbara-based television station KEYT announced Friday that it has completed the transaction.

The News-Press & Gazette Co. is reported to have paid a base price of $14.25 million for KEYT, the Central Coast’s ABC affiliate television station, to its former owner, Smith Media LLC.

“We look forward to operating a top-flight station serving the Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo communities, and advancing their interests in this beautiful part of the country,” David Bradley, NPG chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The statement describes the News-Press & Gazette as a fourth-generation family owned and operated business based in St. Joseph, Mo., which now owns television stations in 10 markets across the country.

KEYT’s current general manager, Mike Granados, will be replaced by Mark Danielson, who has been general manager of NPG’s Idaho Properties for more than five years.

Granados told Noozhawk in September that he would step down as the station’s general manager after the sale goes through, but will continue overseeing Smith Media’s other properties: WFFF-TV in Vermont and WKTV in New York.

“I am thrilled to be leading a team of talented individuals at KEYT,” Danielson said. “I look forward to serving the communities in our market with a strong commitment to local news and information.”

The statement said that no immediate changes are planned to the station, but that a significant investment in the station’s infrastructure is in the works.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 