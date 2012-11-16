SBCC Seeks Input on Center for Lifelong Learning Course Offerings

After more than a year of analysis and development, Santa Barbara City College has announced it will launch the new Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) in September 2013.

The center will offer the community noncredit, self-supporting classes and seminars primarily in the personal enrichment and advancement areas. Classes will meet at SBCC’s Wake Center and Schott Center in Santa Barbara and other locations throughout the area.

SBCC will offer three community forums in November to share the vision and progress of the CLL and seek input on the types of course offerings that the community wants and will support.

“Reduction in state funding presented our Continuing Education Division with a huge challenge but the center is a viable and exciting option,” said Dr. Jack Friedlander, SBCC executive vice president. “We really want to thank the community members who served on our earlier advisory committees and gave us such thoughtful feedback.”

Because of its community service structure, the CLL will have greater flexibility to offer self-supporting courses in a variety of formats and time frames that can be more fluid and responsive to the learning needs and interests of the community.

The community forums will be held on:

» Tuesday, Nov. 27, 5:30 to 7 p.m., SBCC Wake Center Auditorium, 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara

» Thursday, Nov. 29, noon to 1:30 p.m., Main School Auditorium, 5201 Eighth St., Carpinteria

» Friday, Nov. 30, noon to 1:30 p.m., SBCC Schott Center Auditorium, 310 W. Padre St., Santa Barbara

After an overview, participants will be asked to take part in breakout sessions and give their feedback on the types of courses they would like to take or teach in the following categories:

» Arts/Crafts/Performing Arts

» Humanities/Psychology/Languages/Current Events

» Business, Finance, Economics and Entrepreneurship

» Health and Wellness, Omega (classes for the elderly) and Fitness/Recreation

» Science/Technology/Computer Applications/Social Media/Environment

» Home and Garden/Cooking; Parenting/Kid’s College and

» Special Events/Lecture Series

“SBCC and the community have long taken great pride in the breadth and quality of our Continuing Education offerings,” Dr. Friedlander said. “With the Center for Lifelong Learning, we have the opportunity again to build an outstanding program that meets the learning needs and interests of our community. I invite everyone to attend one of the forums and give us feedback on what types of courses and programs they will support through the CLL.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.