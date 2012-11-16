State Street Ballet to Perform ‘The Nutcracker’ with Full Orchestra

For the first time in its 18-year history, Santa Barbara’s State Street Ballet will present Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s incomparable holiday masterpiece The Nutcracker with full symphony orchestra Dec. 22-23 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

The soloists will be Kate Kadow as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Rayan Camou as the Nutcracker Prince.

The company’s 2012-13 season launched to rave reviews in October with the world premiere of an exciting new full-length ballet, An American Tango.

The company made its New York City debut on Nov. 14 at the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center, and has been touring the country with The Nutcracker, including five sold-out performances with the Spokane Symphony Orchestra Dec. 6-9.

In collaboration with the Opera San Luis Obispo Orchestra, the State Street Ballet will present its first Santa Barbara Nutcracker with a live orchestra in the pit. Brian Asher Alhadeff will conduct. A student of Gustafson Dance will perform the role of Clara with State Street Ballet’s professional dancers.

Staging and choreography for State Street Ballet’s original production of The Nutcracker are by Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson and the company’s choreographer and ballet master, Gary McKenzie. Costume design is by A. Christina Giannini and Anaya Cullen. The sets were designed and produced in Moscow.

Performances will be offered at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23. For tickets, call the Granada Theatre Box Office at 805.899.2222 or click here. Ticket prices range from $21 to $41. Patron tickets, center section are $100. For group sales, call Gloria Regan at 805.319.1648.

— Barbara Burger is a publicist representing the State Street Ballet.