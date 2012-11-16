Stephanie Phelan Joins El Encanto Team as Spa Director

Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. announced on Friday the appointment of Stephanie Phelan as director of The Spa at El Encanto, scheduled to reopen in Santa Barbara in March.

In her role, Phelan will serve as the head of operations of the spa, overseeing product development, client service standards and staff training. The Spa at El Encanto will offer an array of curated treatments in a charming setting, for locals, hotel guests and visitors to Santa Barbara.

“We are thrilled to add someone as experienced and talented as Stephanie to our team,” said Laura McIver, general manager of El Encanto. “Stephanie does not only have a proven track record of opening and managing spa and wellness centers, she also brings an invaluable knowledge of this region. With her guidance, we are now custom creating treatments that incorporate elements from Santa Barbara and Southern California.”

The Spa at El Encanto will feature seven spacious treatment rooms, including a couples room and a wet treatment room. Guests can revive with an assortment of seasonal, organic and specialty body and facial treatments that enchant as thoroughly as the hotel’s lush setting.

Following treatment, pampering can continue at the serene, co-ed relaxation lounge, or with a selection of detox tea that can be enjoyed on the outdoor patio. Nail services will also be provided by expert professionals. Men’s and ladies’ lounges will feature steam rooms, showers, private lockers, vanities and dressing areas.

Prior to opening FLOAT Luxury Spa in Santa Barbara, Phelan was spa director at The Balboa Bay Club Resort for four years, where she was recognized as the Manager of the Year. Her experience in spa openings goes back to 2001, when she started Kelea Surf Spa in Hawaii.

With a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara, Phelan has traveled extensively around South East Asia, learning about Asian culture and developing an interest in spas, healing and herbal medicine.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Orient-Express Hotels Ltd.