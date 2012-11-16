Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:06 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Transformer Crashes Down Near Boys and Girls Club

No one is injured; officials are unsure of the cause

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 16, 2012 | 10:49 p.m.

What could have been a tragedy ended up being just a bit of excitement Friday when an electrical transformer came crashing down onto the sidewalk just feet from the Boys and Girls Club in Santa Barbara.

The transformer, weighing about 300 pounds, came off of its crossmember on the utility pole outside the club at 632 E. Canon Perdido St., according to Hank Homburg, an engineer with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at about 10:45 a.m., and crews stayed on scene until Southern California Edison Co. personnel arrived, Homburg said.

“It could have been weather related, we’re not really sure,” he said, adding that it was likely Edison customers in the area experience outages.

No one was injured in the incident.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 