Transformer Crashes Down Near Boys and Girls Club

No one is injured; officials are unsure of the cause

What could have been a tragedy ended up being just a bit of excitement Friday when an electrical transformer came crashing down onto the sidewalk just feet from the Boys and Girls Club in Santa Barbara.

The transformer, weighing about 300 pounds, came off of its crossmember on the utility pole outside the club at 632 E. Canon Perdido St., according to Hank Homburg, an engineer with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at about 10:45 a.m., and crews stayed on scene until Southern California Edison Co. personnel arrived, Homburg said.

“It could have been weather related, we’re not really sure,” he said, adding that it was likely Edison customers in the area experience outages.

No one was injured in the incident.

