W.I.L.D.E.S. Hosting Free Forum on ‘Humane Resolutions for Urban Wildlife Conflicts’

W.I.L.D.E.S. (Wildlife Education Service) is a local nonprofit hosting a public information meeting titled, “Humane Resolutions for Urban Wildlife Conflicts.”
This is a free program to educate homeowners about nonlethal solutions they can utilize to solve conflicts with wildlife in the urban setting.
We will discuss the natural history of our most common animals, conflict resolutions, and the rules, regulations and reasons trapping should be a last resort.
The program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.
