Westmont’s Holiday Ceramic Art Show, Sale Breaks the Mold

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | November 16, 2012 | 1:27 p.m.

Visitors to the Holiday Ceramic Show and Sale, which opened Thursday and runs through Dec. 14 in Westmont College’s Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, will be able to purchase and walk out the door with items from the exhibition.

“It’s different than past ceramic exhibitions in the gallery, in that this is going to be a cash-and-carry sale,” said Christopher Rupp, museum collections manager, who will also be exhibiting his artwork. “People will be able to buy work on the spot and take it home with them.”

The exhibition features the works of 18 artists from eight states, including Sunshine Cobb, Victoria Christen, Ann Tubbs, Ryan Greenheck, Michael Hunt and Naomi Dalglish, Sean O’Connell, Ronn Linn, Kyle Carpenter, Sue Tirrell, David Crane, Kristin Pavelka, David Eichelberger, Sandra Torres, Deanna Pini, Joan Rosenberg-Dent and Rupp.

“There will be all kinds of ceramics displayed, functional and nonfunctional,” Rupp said. “There’ll be some beautiful mugs and a mix of other things, too.”

The museum closes the year with “Dreamkeepers: Contemporary Australian Aboriginal Art,” which opens Thursday, Nov. 29.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
