Air Quality Warning Downgraded

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Sunday downgraded its Air Quality Warning for the county to an Air Quality Watch. Although air quality has improved, some areas may still be affected by smoke and ash. In addition, fires burning elsewhere in Southern California may affect local air quality.

The ash that has been deposited can be re-suspended by vehicle traffic and wind for some time, and could produce localized areas of unhealthy particle concentrations. Changing winds and weather conditions will determine which areas of the county are affected, and the levels of smoke and ash in the air.

If smoke or ash are present where you are, be cautious and use common sense to protect your family’s health. Everyone — especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children — should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when smoke and ash are in the air. If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to smoke or ash particles, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your health-care provider.

Homeowners and contractors are also cautioned to be careful when cleaning up burned building materials. When houses burn, asbestos fibers from building materials may become airborne, creating a potentially hazardous situation. Cleanup can make conditions worse if not done properly. Handling materials that contain asbestos can be hazardous to your health.

It is also important when cleaning up ash particles to avoid doing anything to stir particles into the air, and especially to avoid using leaf blowers.

Click here for more information, or call 805.961.8802 for recorded advisory updates.

Mary Byrd is an air quality information specialist with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.