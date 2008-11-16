Give a Gift of a Goat This Holiday Season

Help Rwandan genocide victims transform their lives with an agricultural investment.

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? One you don’t even need to wrap?

In partnership with the nonprofit Solace USA, Betsy and David Kain of Santa Barbara are leading the Goats for Gifts program to assist genocide survivors in Rwanda. A $40 investment in the name of a family member or friend will purchase one goat for an impoverished Rwandan family, which can use the animal to lift itself out of poverty.

Each goat can be used to start a small business:

» Goats can produce offspring twice a year, with one or two kids each pregnancy.

» The goats can be bred, sold or given to another family member or friend.

» Goats are inexpensive to maintain and produce rich fertilizer that increases the output from farming.

The cash that will be earned may be used to send a child to school, to buy medicine or to help the family in many other ways. Breeding cows, chickens, seeds and tools also are available for purchase.

Goats for Gifts is an all-volunteer organization, without the high overhead costs that large organizations often incur. Your tax-deductible contribution will be forwarded to Solace USA Inc., which wires your contribution directly to Solace Ministries in Rwanda. The organization’s staff distributes goats to carefully chosen households and a Rwandan veterinarian volunteers his time to choose the healthiest animals.

Each goat costs $40. Make your tax-deductible check payable to Solace USA Inc. and write “Goats for Gifts” in the check memo section. Mail payment to Goats for Gifts, 507 Carriage Hill Court, Santa Barbara 93110. Solace USA will send you a receipt for your IRS deduction.

Click here for more information or e-mail Betsy Kain at [email protected]

Write to [email protected]