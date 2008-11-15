Tennis: Dos Pueblos Smokes Crescenta Valley, 12-6

With the win, the Chargers advance to the CIF quarterfinals and a match with La Quinta.

The Chargers danced around the smoke from Dos Pueblos to Crescenta Valley High for the second round of the CIF playoffs Saturday. Varying shades of brown colored the skies, and air quality changed from mile to mile. Even with windows rolled up, acrid smells seeped in.

Once at Crescenta Valley, Dos Pueblos met the hospitable and kind coach Tom Gossard and athletic director Pete Loporchio, along with the Falcons team. In addition, clean air, heat and wind awaited the Chargers. Despite having only four courts, the matches moved quickly and finished in three hours, with Dos Pueblos picking up the 12-6 win and moving on to the next round.

Although some players were bothered by fatigue, sleepiness, illness and injuries, the Chargers did their best to overcome. The strength rested in singles Erica Cano, Hayley Edwards and Lauren Stratman, who won eight sets and lost only five games between them. In doubles, the dynamite team of Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves emphatically swept their three sets, while Sofia Pasternack and Anna Slyutova battled well and long to win their set in a tiebreaker.

Of course, the adoring fans encouraged all of us!

The Chargers will face La Quinta in quarterfinals play Tuesday at a site to be determined by coin toss. As we wait, a tune keeps popping in my head: “There’s no place like home ...”

With Saturday’s win, Dos Pueblos is now 19-3. Crescenta Valley finished the season at 17-2.

Dos Pueblos 12, Crescenta Valley 6

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Lauren Stratman 3-0

Erica Cano 3-0

Hayley Edwards 2-0

Angie Dai 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 3-0

Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 0-3

Sofia Pasternack/Anna Slyutova 1-1

Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack/ 0-1

Crescenta Valley Singles:

Erin LeVoir 1-2

Lindsay Walter 0-3

Lori Pogarian 0-2

Corineh Ginfafian 0-1

Crescenta Valley Doubles:

Sarah Ali/Ani Ebrahaimian 2-1

Talia Moradkhanian/Courtney Pietsch 1-1

Stephanie Chung/Anna Kim 1-2

Kay Lee/Courtney Pietsch 1-0

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.