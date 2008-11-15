Water Polo: UCLA Upends UCSB’s Home Rule

The Gauchos fall for the first time at home, wrap up with Pepperdine on Sunday.

No. 2 UCLA snapped the No. 7 UCSB men’s water polo team’s six-game home win streak Saturday afternoon with an 11-4 victory at Campus Pool. After overcoming a 2-0 deficit, UCLA held UCSB scoreless for 21 minutes and 14 seconds on its way to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation victory.

With the loss, UCSB falls to 15-9 on the season and 4-3 in MPSF play. The Gauchos are now 6-1 in home contests. The Bruins improve to 15-5 overall and 5-2 in league.

The Gauchos got on the board first with a goal from senior Miles Price a minute and half into the game. UCSB stretched its lead to 2-0 a couple of minutes later when senior Dane Lindstrom found the back of the net. The Bruins cut the lead to a goal with a point from Chris Allen with 3:09 left in the first quarter.

The two teams went scoreless for the first three and a half minutes of the second quarter before Jacob Murphy tied the game with a shot from right in front of the cage that went straight over Gauchos goalie Fraser Bunn’s head. Ben Hohl and Krsto Sbutega each scored to give the Bruins a 4-2 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, UCLA poured on four more goals, including three from Hohl to stretch the lead to 8-2. In the fourth, Scott Davidson scored back-to-back goals, including a five-meter penalty goal, to stretch the Bruins’ advantage to 10-2. A goal with 4:13 left in the game by Clay Jorth capped UCLA’s 11-0 run.

The Gauchos scored the final two points of the game. Junior Stefan Partelow slipped a skip shot right under goalie Chay Lapin’s right arm with 2:46 to play in the game. With 34 seconds left of the clock, redshirt freshman Marko Pance scored his first collegiate goal with a backhand from the center to make the final score 11-4.

Bunn, the reigning MPSF Co-Player of the Week, tallied nine saves in the loss. Lapin had six blocks for the Bruins.

The Gauchos will finish the regular season at home Sunday with a MPSF game against No. 5 Pepperdine. Before the game, UCSB’s six seniors — Lindstrom, Price, Michael Machado, Daniel Natalizio, Ratko Paunovic and Travis Watts — will be honored. The game starts at noon. Admission is free.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.