Cold Spring, Montecito, Santa Barbara Public Schools to Reopen

Cold Spring School, Montecito Union School and all schools in the Santa Barbara Elementary and High School districts will be open Monday, school officials said Sunday.

All private schools are expected to reopen Monday, as well.

Because of the Tea Fire, several schools were closed Friday, including Cesar Chavez Charter Franklin , Franklin Children’s Center, Parma Childrens Center, Roosevelt and the Early Years Child Development Program.

Cold Spring and Montecito Union schools also were closed Friday.

Although all Santa Barbara School District campuses will be open Monday, the schools will curtail outside activities because of particulates in the air, said Barbara Keyani, the district’s communications director.

“The Tea Fire has been a very difficult situation for the entire community; many of our students and staff were directly affected,” Keyani said in a statement. “In the face of this disaster, school staff are prepared to support the needs of our students, staff, and families.”

One resource in talking to children is “Helping Children Alter a Wildfire: Tips for Parents and Teachers.” Click here for the information, provided by the National Association of School Psychologists and available in English, Spanish and other languages.

Write to [email protected]