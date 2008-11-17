City Offering Van Tours of Select Streets in Tea Fire Burn Area

The city of Santa Barbara is offering van tours to the residents of the Conejo Road area. Tours are being offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Vans are departing from the Franklin Center parking lot at 1136 East Montecito St. Residents will need to show identification and must stay in the vans.

The tours are being organized because the area is still under a mandatory evacuation order.

Tours will include only the following streets as they are accessible:

» Conejo Lane

» Conejo Road

» Ealand Place

» Orizaba Lane

» Sherman Road

For more information, call 805.897.1938.

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter will provide emotional support and supplies for cleanup and recovery for residents participating on the tours. Call 805.687.1331.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.