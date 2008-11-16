Goleta Planners to Consider Proposed Haskell’s Landing Project



The Goleta Planning Commission on Monday evening will take up plans for a proposed residential development in the Ellwood area. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

Haskell’s Landing is a proposed 101-unit residential project on 14.46 acres with units ranging from studio apartments to possibly four-bedroom homes. Several units will be designated affordable, and there is the possibility of getting a fire station in the area as part of the project.

Among the topics up for discussion on Monday will be the project’s environmental impacts, its design and amendments requested to the city’s General Plan that will allow it to go through.

Included in the request are amendments to the city’s policy on the buffer zone between the development and local creeks, traffic mitigations, and policies that allow for public facilities, such as a fire station adjacent to the project.

Haskell’s Landing is the third proposal of development proposed by for the acre site between Hollister Avenue and Highway 101 in western Goleta. Plans for the 105-unit Aradon affordable housing project lapsed when the parcel was still in county territory, and the subsequent Residences at Sandpiper proposed by developer Oly Chadmar right before cityhood was approved by the county but was rejected by the new city of Goleta. That project became the subject of legal actions between developer and city, and the city eventually won.

