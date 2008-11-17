Investigators Determine the Cause of Tea Fire to Be Human Related

An area of origin also has been determined, but officials are seeking more information from the public.

Fire investigators in Santa Barbara County are asking for assistance from members of the public in obtaining any information that could help identify the person or people who may have caused the Tea Fire.

The Tea Fire investigation has progressed significantly in the past two days. The Fire Scene Examination Team has determined the cause of the fire was human related. The team also has established an area of origin on East Mountain Drive between the Cold Springs Trailhead and the area known as “The Tea House.”

The investigation focus is now shifting toward individuals entering the property late Wednesday night and through Thursday evening. It is not known if the cause was accidental or intentional.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information related to this fire, to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department anonymous tip line.

Investigators are looking for:

» Description of any vehicle(s) or occupant(s) seen in the area.

» Any vehicle license plate number(s).

» Any suspicious activity that may be related to this fire.

The sheriff’s department’s anonymous tip line is 805.681.4171.

Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.