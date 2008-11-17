Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:55 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Men’s Soccer: UCSB Receives First-Round Bye in NCAA Tournament

The Gauchos, seeded No. 15, will host a game at 7 p.m. Nov. 25.

By Matt Hurst | November 17, 2008 | 7:14 p.m.

The UCSB men’s soccer team received the No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket was announced Monday, and the Gauchos will receive a first-round bye in the 48-team field.

UCSB will host the winner of the Cal-University of San Francisco match at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at Harder Stadium. Tickets are on sale now by calling 805.893.UCSB or visiting www.ucsbgauchos.com.

It is the seventh straight NCAA Tournament selection for the Gauchos (10-6-5), who won the national title in 2006. The Gauchos could face No. 2 seed Maryland if both teams win next Tuesday. That game will be played on either Nov. 29 or Nov. 30.

Wake Forest, which defeated the Gauchos 6-2 in Sept., drew the tournament’s No. 1 seed. The Deamon Deacons are slotted on the other side of the bracket.

“We said to everybody that if we could finish in the top 16 and avoid having to play a team like UCLA, who is playing very well, then that would be a good draw for us,” said head coach Tim Vom Steeg. “Obviously along the way you want to avoid a Wake Forest.”

The Big West received four bids into the tournament with Big West Tournament winner UC Irvine nabbing the No. 14 seed, one higher than the Gauchos. The Anteaters beat UCSB, 4-2, on Saturday to win the conference championship.

Cal Poly, whom the Gauchos got past in the Big West Tournament semifinal match, will play at UCLA on Friday night with the winner playing at UC Irvine. UC Davis, which lost to UC Irvine in the semifinals of the conference tournament, will play Denver on Saturday with the winner playing at No. 11 Michigan.

“With four Big West schools getting in – and two seeded – it was a good year for the Big West,” Vom Steeg said.

California will host USF at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Golden Bears are 10-3-5 this year while San Francisco is 9-9-2, with the winner playing at Harder Stadium on Tuesday. In the lifetime series with each school, UCSB is 11-14-3 against Cal and 1-1-1 vs. San Francisco.

The Gauchos are led by senior Chris Pontius, who has 14 goals and 32 total points, and senior Nick Perera, who has eight goals and 19 points. Each number is a career-high mark for both forwards.

The College Cup Final Four will be held this year in Frisco, Texas, beginning Dec. 12. The national championship game will be Dec. 14. This is the 50th anniversary of the College Cup.

Matt Hurst is a UCSB assistant director of athletics communications.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 