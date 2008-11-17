Message from Cox to Customers Affected by Tea Fire

Cox Santa Barbara extends its sympathy to those affected by the Tea Fire and expresses its gratitude to the firefighters, police and emergency relief workers, the media who have helped keep residents safe and informed, and to the unsung heroes including for individual acts of kindness and fire preparedness.



Important Customer Information

» Cox is fully compatible with E911 and Reverse 911, thereby ensuring access to critical safety information during emergencies.

» Cox Santa Barbara has activated a Fire Victim Assistance Team to care for Cox customers who have been affected by the Tea Fire. Those customers can call 805.683.6651 and follow the prompt for assistance with disconnects, transfers, reconnect/install or Service change.

» Cox customers will not be responsible for any fire damaged Cox cable boxes or Cox Digital telephone modems.

» If equipment failure is because of a power outage, customers can swap equipment at the Loreto Plaza retail location at 3303 State St.

» Cox will leave services active for fire affected customers so they can utilize Web mail and phone features such as voicemail while away from their home.

» Fire victims will be able to reconnect/transfer their services without connection fees, deposit requirements or credit scoring. When ready to reconnect service, customers should call 805.683.6651.

» Fire victims can make payment arrangements for past due balances and for their current bill.

Cox In the Community

» Cox has provided televisions hooked up with Cox video service to the Red Cross shelter at San Marcos High School.

» Cox is also assisting the Red Cross by running special Tea Fire-related Public Service Announcements across all Cox cable channels.