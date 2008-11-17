Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:02 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 

Message from Cox to Customers Affected by Tea Fire

By Cox Communications | November 17, 2008 | 11:21 a.m.

Cox Santa Barbara extends its sympathy to those affected by the Tea Fire and expresses its gratitude to the firefighters, police and emergency relief workers, the media who have helped keep residents safe and informed, and to the unsung heroes including for individual acts of kindness and fire preparedness.

Important Customer Information

» Cox is fully compatible with E911 and Reverse 911, thereby ensuring access to critical safety information during emergencies.

» Cox Santa Barbara has activated a Fire Victim Assistance Team to care for Cox customers who have been affected by the Tea Fire. Those customers can call 805.683.6651 and follow the prompt for assistance with disconnects, transfers, reconnect/install or Service change.

» Cox customers will not be responsible for any fire damaged Cox cable boxes or Cox Digital telephone modems.

» If equipment failure is because of a power outage, customers can swap equipment at the Loreto Plaza retail location at 3303 State St.

» Cox will leave services active for fire affected customers so they can utilize Web mail and phone features such as voicemail while away from their home.

» Fire victims will be able to reconnect/transfer their services without connection fees, deposit requirements or credit scoring. When ready to reconnect service, customers should call 805.683.6651.

» Fire victims can make payment arrangements for past due balances and for their current bill.

Cox In the Community

» Cox has provided televisions hooked up with Cox video service to the Red Cross shelter at San Marcos High School.

» Cox is also assisting the Red Cross by running special Tea Fire-related Public Service Announcements across all Cox cable channels.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 