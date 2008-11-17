Red Cross Distributing Free Snacks, Cleanup Supplies

On Tuesday, the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter will have two emergency support locations for families affected by the Tea Fire to pick up free cleanup supplies, snacks and water.

Items to be distributed include rakes, shovels, trash bags, gloves, face masks, snacks and water.

Red Cross mental health and health services workers will be on hand to talk with and counsel families who are experiencing stress and anxiety from the Fire. Meals also will be available. The services will be provided through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St., and Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Springs Road.

Red Cross emergency response vehicles will continue to provide snacks and hot meals in affected areas for emergency workers and families affected by the Tea Fire.