Tea Fire Local Assistance Center for Homeowners to Open Tuesday
By William Boyer | November 17, 2008 | 6:36 p.m.
The city and county of Santa Barbara are jointly opening a Tea Fire Local Assistance Center for all residents whose homes were lost or damaged in the fire.
The information center will be at the Davis Center at 1232 De La Vina St. and will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
City and county departments and other agencies will be available to provide information and assistance related to the rebuilding and recovery process.
Participating agencies include the Red Cross, the Housing Authority and the Santa Barbara Contractors Association. Recovery assistance will be provided in the following areas:
» Home rebuilding
» Water and sewer lines
» Housing assistance
» Mental health
» Insurance
William Boyer is Santa Barbara County’s communications director.
