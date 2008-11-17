UCSB to Provide 500 Basketball Tickets to Victims of Tea Fire

The UCSB Athletics Department has made available 500 tickets to any future men’s or women’s basketball game for victims of the Tea Fire that has devastated the Montecito and Santa Barbara area in the past several days, Athletics Director Mark Massari announced Monday.

Friday’s game against North Carolina is not included in the offer.

“If we can offer a UCSB basketball game as a small diversion to those effected by this terrible fire, we will,” Massari said. “It is always our goal to give back and use Gaucho athletics as a tool to help this special community.”

Residents who would like to take advantage of the offer should call the Athletics Ticket Office at 805.893.UCSB. Each resident will be given with one voucher that can be redeemed for up to four tickets.

Bill Mahoney is a UCSB assistant director of athletics communications.