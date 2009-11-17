Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Flood Preparedness Meetings Scheduled in Santa Barbara

The city is urging residents to 'Get Ready NOW!' ahead of winter rains

By Yolanda McGlinchey | November 17, 2009 | 12:54 p.m.

Recent fires above Santa Barbara have increased the likelihood of flooding in fire areas and downstream within the city during winter rains. The city is urging residents in the fire areas, along creeks downstream of the fire areas and those with potential escape routes to be cut off by flood or debris flows to “Get Ready NOW!”

The city will host two more flood preparedness meetings on city and county flood preparations and how residents can prepare for flooding. Both meetings will start at 6 p.m.

» Thursday at the Franklin Elementary School auditorium, 1111 Mason St. (Spanish translation will be available)

» Dec. 10 at the Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Click here to watch a flood preparation information meeting online.

Flood Preparation Tips

» Prepare before the winter rains come. Make a plan with your family to agree where to meet if separated. Designate an evacuation meeting place.

Become familiar with the areas around and the driving routes to your home. If you live in the foothills, is there potential for debris or mud slides on or around your home? Do you live near a creek that may flood? Would your escape route be safe from flooding during a heavy rain? Are you prepared to be isolated in your home for two to three days? Do you have a disaster kit? If evacuated, do you know what to take with you, and are you, your family and pets prepared to evacuate?

Prepare a disaster kit with supplies for two to three days for each member of your family, including special needs, prescriptions and pet needs in case you are isolated during a flood and need to “shelter in place” until the flood subsides. Consider keeping a small disaster kit in your car.

Prepare an overnight bag with a change of clothes, toiletries, prescriptions, pillow and other necessary items should it become necessary to evacuate.

» Sheltering in place. If you choose to stay in your home during flood events, be prepared to spend two to three days alone, as emergency service personnel may not be able to reach you. Listen to local radio and TV for weather and information updates until the flooding subsides. Do not drive until you are sure roads are safe.

» Evacuations. If you are asked to evacuate, please do so immediately. Elderly or individuals with special needs should consider leaving flood-prone areas before evacuation orders are issued. Use travel routes designated by authorities, and do not take short cuts because certain areas may be or may become impassible. Listen to local radio and TV for weather and shelter information updates.

If you live near a creek or in a low-lying area, watch out for flooding. If you live near steep hills, watch out for mudslides, rocks or other debris. If you absolutely have to drive during heavy rainfall, be alert for rocks, mud or flooding on or adjacent to the road.

For more information, click here to visit the city of Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Services Web site or click here for the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter.

— Yolanda McGlinchey is the emergency services manager for the city of Santa Barbara.

 
