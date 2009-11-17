Grow Your Own Garden in a Community Plot

The city of Santa Barbara is accepting applications through Dec. 1

The city of Santa Barbara’s Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting applications for its three community gardens for the next rental cycle, Dec. 15, 2009, to Dec. 14, 2010.

The application deadline is Dec. 1. Limited openings are available at all three community gardens: Rancheria, Yanonali and Pilgrim Terrace.

Garden plots are 10 feet by 20 feet with a yearly rental cost of $60 for city residents and $73 for nonresidents.

All three gardens have been designated for organic gardening only. If interested, please call city staff representatives Antonio Velasquez at 805.963.7567 for Pilgrim Terrace, Pete Leyva at 805.963.7567 for Rancheria and Ricardo Venegas at 805.963.7605 for Yanonali.

Click here for more information and an online application.

