Human Remains Found in Hills Above Santa Barbara

Detectives seek the public's help with identification; glasses and a necklace also were recovered

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying human remains found near Santa Barbara in September.

On Sept. 6, deputies responded to a report of found human remains in the area of the Jesusita Trail north of the San Roque Reservoir.

A search of the area revealed several pieces of human bones; however, the bones have not been matched to any missing person. A pair of glasses and a necklace with a pendant also were found in the area.

The bones appear to be from a male, 20 to 45 years old, with a height of 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet 3 inches.

The investigation revealed that the bones were in the area for several months before the start of the Jesusita Fire.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the remains is asked to call the department’s Detective Bureau at 805.681.4150 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.