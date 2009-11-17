Santa Barbara Chamber Introduces Members-Only Business Exchange

The Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced a new member benefit to further assist member networking and business prospecting.

The Members-Only Business Exchange, or MOBE, is an online, 24/7, social network designed exclusively for chamber members. Chamber members now will have the added benefit of profiling their business’ products and services, as well as the ability to network and engage one another in a highly secure and private online community environment.

“This shows our commitment to our members and demonstrates the chamber’s efforts to better facilitate business networking dialogue and interaction within the chamber business member community. Given these challenging times economically, it is vital for businesses to reach out to one another,” said Steve Cushman, president of the chamber. “Business networking can help many businesses to not only meet their objectives, but to exceed financial expectations. We believe this new service to our members will provide a valuable new benefit to enhance commerce within our chamber community, and we encourage all chamber members to take advantage of this free service.”

MOBE was designed and created by iBOC Networks, a Santa Barbara-based business and chamber member. Businesses that wish to utilize the MOBE network must be an active member of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce.

Click here for more information about MOBE or the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce.

— Marcia Reed is vice president of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce.