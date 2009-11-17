Small Fire Breaks Out at Cleveland Elementary

One classroom sustains fire and smoke damage; the school will be open Tuesday

A small fire broke out outside a classroom Tuesday morning at Cleveland Elementary School, 123 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the school shortly after 5 a.m. The initial response included three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief.

Crews found a fire on the outside of Room 8, at the back of the campus. Fire and smoke extended inside, damaging about a quarter of the classroom, according to fire Capt. Chris Mailes.

The blaze was quickly extinguished. A fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The school will be open Tuesday.

