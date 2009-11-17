Summer For Kids Donating All Profits to Local Children’s Charities

Even the owner of the Montecito boutique will forgo her salary to benefit CALM and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Summer for Kids, a local children’s boutique on Coast Village Road, was founded with the goal of creating a store that was child health-conscious and environmentally responsible, where parents can be assured that all products they purchase are organic and ecologically safe, and know which products are the most safe and healthy for their children.

To celebrate its first anniversary, and in an extraordinary effort to make a lasting impact in the lives of children, boutique owner Adriana Shuman and her husband, Mark, have decided to give back to the community by donating 100 percent of all future store profits to benefit children’s charities in Santa Barbara.

Even Shuman’s salary will be donated. She said she wants every penny possible to go toward children’s causes.

“Summer For Kids’ mission is to positively impact the lives of children that otherwise do not have the means to live happy and healthy lives,” Adriana Shuman said. “We feel so passionately that this is the right thing to do. Our goal is to provide support to agencies leading the way in making Santa Barbara a better place for at-risk children, taking care of them and making sure they can get the services they need, and ultimately providing the foundation they need in order to achieve success as adults in life.”

The Summer For Kids team has diligently considered the many incredible children’s organizations in town and has chosen two that will be the beneficiaries for 2010: Child Abuse Listening & Mediation and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

CALM is the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County whose mission is to prevent, assess and treat child abuse by providing comprehensive programs and services for children, families and adults. CALM has led the way in building awareness, providing education and inspiring hope to everyone involved in the effort to prevent child abuse and neglect in the community.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation ensures that children with cancer receive the undivided comfort of their parents during the treatment and recovery process. They provide middle- to low-income families with financial aid for rent, mortgage, utilities and car payments, as well as other supportive services, thereby allowing families to focus on what is truly important — their children.

The concept of the store itself is already a good cause for children — Summer For Kids carries merchandise that is proven safe for children, environmentally friendly, chemical and toxin free.



Summer For Kids realizes it can’t do this alone, so it’s calling on all those who believe in paying it forward. Customers can feel good about shopping, knowing that every penny of profit will go to support children in the Santa Barbara community who need it the most.

“We believe in the support of our friends in the community and look forward to the help that will be generated for these vital community agencies,” Adriana Shuman said.

To find out more about the Summer For Kids children’s charities initiative, stop by the store at 1235 Coast Village Road, Suite C in Montecito, click here or call 805.565.2277.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.