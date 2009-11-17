Rincon Technology Moves Headquarters to Santa Barbara

Rincon Technology, a global technology systems provider, is expanding into new corporate headquarters in downtown Santa Barbara.

Previously located in Carpinteria, the company leased 2,290 square feet of office space at 105-A W. De la Guerra St,, built in 2008.

Kristopher Roth and Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group represented Rincon Technology, and Blake Andrews of Presidio Commercial represented the lessor, Mission Linen Supply.

“The move to the new space illustrates, that despite the challenging economy, Rincon is thriving. This success is based on our ability to help our customers expand their networks at a time when budgets are shrinking and demand for bandwidth is growing. We do this by dramatically reducing the dollars needed to accomplish this,” Jason Kelly, president of Rincon Technology, said in a statement.

Michael Bartling, vice president of sales, added: “Our new downtown location’s incredible aesthetics provide for an inspiring work environment, supports our ability to attract a talented work force and furthers the Rincon brand.”

In addition to its corporate headquarters, Rincon Technology maintains a project management and fulfillment center in Oxnard, a finance/administration office in Denver, and regional sales offices in Kansas City, Mo., and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In other real estate news, Kaplan Aspect, an English language education company that offers courses through SBCC, has renewed its office sublease at 8 E. Arrellaga St. in Santa Barbara. REH Property LLC, a real estate management group, has leased 722 square feet of office space at 225 E. Cota St., Unit 8.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.