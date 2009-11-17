Obituaries
William Joseph Wheatley, 1921-2009
The Santa Barbara resident is remembered lovingly by his family, including his wife of 65 years
By Joe Wheatley | November 17, 2009 | 3:23 p.m.
William Joseph Wheatley
William Joseph Wheatley passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2009, at his home in Santa Barbara with his family at his side.
Wheatley, born May 25, 1921, was 88 years old, and is survived by his wife of 65 years, Daisy, and his children, Joseph, Jeffrey, Rosemary and Brian, and grandchildren Gayle and Anne.
He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who was loved and admired by all.
His passion for life and learning was with him to the end, and he will be missed dearly.
