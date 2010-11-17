(805) Deli Special to Feed Families at Transition House

The community is also invited to be a Secret Santa and purchase a gift for a child residing at Transition House. A gift drop-off box will be available at the (805) Deli during the week of Thanksgiving.

For every sandwich purchased on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the (805) Deli will donate a sandwich to Transition House.

The (805) Deli is partnering with the Transition House homeless shelter of Santa Barbara to offer a buy one/give one sandwich deal to help feed families residing at Transition House this Thanksgiving.

