Attorney for Evi and Randy Quaid Calls It Quits

In an abrupt announcement outside Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Tuesday, attorney Robert Sanger announced that he was withdrawing from representing actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, with their legal matters.

The couple have continued to miss court appearances on charges stemming from accusations that they lived in and trashed the guest house of a vacant property they once owned in the 1300 block of East Mountain Drive. They fled to Canada after citing fear of “star-whackers.”

Sanger spoke briefly to the media outside the courthouse Tuesday, indicating that there was a conflict and split between Randy and Evi Quaid. When asked whether it was a personal split, Sanger wouldn’t comment further.

Superior Court Judge Donna Geck set a December date for the probation violation hearing for Evi Quaid and ordered Sanger, who is the attorney of record in that case, to be on hand and inform Evi Quaid of the scheduled court date, at which her appearance is mandatory.

The judge also issued arrest warrants for the pair, and they’ve now forfeited $1 million in bail.

