County Departments to Close for a Week at Christmas

As part of wage concession agreements with Santa Barbara County’s unions, which achieved savings of more than $9.6 million this year, the Board of Supervisors approved plans to close many county departments from Dec. 24 through Jan. 2.

Public safety, public assistance and public health programs will remain available to the public during this time, as the sheriff, fire, public health, social services, mental health, emergency services and public works departments will remain open to provide essential services to county residents.

Limited staffing will be maintained in the clerk-recorder-assessor’s office, the county treasurer’s office and many general administrative offices in order to provide essential services.

— Jeri Muth is interim director of the Santa Barbara County Human Resources Department.