Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:06 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Granada to Host ‘An Evening with Patricia Racette’

Famed soprano will take on a challenging program for Sunday's concert

By Marylove Thralls | November 17, 2010 | 5:44 p.m.

Patricia Racette, one of opera’s most in-demand artists, will perform a concert of demanding arias and duets during “An Evening with Patricia Racette” at 5 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 21 at The Granada.

Patricia Racette
Patricia Racette (Opera Santa Barbara photo)

Racette will come directly to Santa Barbara from singing a leading role in the Metropolitan Opera’s current production of Il Trovatore. Her two-hour concert program will feature several of her signature arias from Tosca, La Bohème, Madama Butterfly and others, including several duets with mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack, a recent Adler Fellow who is now enjoying an international performing career.

Much of the program will be both vocally and emotionally challenging, and it wouldn’t be feasible for anyone who didn’t have Racette’s vocal strength and stamina. Acclaimed as a “triple threat,” Racette is one of very few singers in recent opera history to perform all three female roles in the three one-act operas that make up Giacomo Puccini’s Il Trittico, as well all three female roles in Jacques Offenbach’s Contes d’ Hoffmann.

Friday’s program promises to be an extraordinary evening of operatic “favorites.”

Former Opera Santa Barbara artistic director and guest conductor for the concert Maestro Valery Ryvkin met with Racette in New York to rehearse for Sunday’s concert between her Met performances.

“Pat and I go back to the early 1990s when we were both starting out at the San Francisco Opera and then the Met,” said Ryvkin, adding that he considers Racette to be one of the world’s greatest acting singers. “For me personally, working with Pat is an absolute joy! She is fun, creative, fabulously musical and artistic. We in Santa Barbara are fortunate indeed to experience her art firsthand, in a concert which will feature her performing some of the most favorite arias from her best roles.” 

Tickets are still available for “An Evening with Patricia Racette.” Click here or call The Granada at 805.899.2222.

— Marylove Thralls represents Opera Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 