Local Students Receive Global Leadership Connection Awards, Scholarships

Four students also earn paid trips to the GLC Youth Empowerment Summit in D.C.

More than 80 student leaders from six Santa Barbara area high schools were nominated by their schools to participate in the Global Leadership Connection’s two-day Leadership Conference, co-sponsored with Westmont College.

Each student, after submitting an application including a written essay, received an individual and group interview by business leaders and Westmont College admissions. Sixteen scholarships were awarded.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School senior Parker Johnson and Cabrillo High School senior Isabel Li were named the Santa Barbara Male and Female Youth Leaders of the Year and received the Jamie Harder $1,000 Scholarship in recognition of their outstanding leadership qualities and academic achievement.

Dos Pueblos High School senior Jacob Bartholomew and San Marcos High School senior Caleigh Hernandez received the Leaders in Excellence award and the Patrick Family $500 Scholarship.

All four students received an all-expenses-paid trip to the GLC Youth Empowerment Summit in Washington, D.C., set April 1-4, 2011, with students from across the country.

Twelve student leaders received the $100 Ambassador Scholarship: Nicholaus Hines, Andriana Siefe and Kelcie Jo Peeyna of Cabrillo High School; Erin Hollingshead and Christopher Sarricchio of Dos Pueblos High School; Maaya Hensman of Laguna Blanca School; Lino Trujillo of San Marcos High School; Jake Hirsch and Jose “Pepe” Gil Jr. of Santa Barbara High School; and Madison Shean, Nicholas Robert Kennedy and Casey Evan Ellis of Santa Ynez High School.

In our complex and ever-changing world, many challenges must be met. In order to confront and tackle these challenges, we need strong leaders. Solutions to the energy crisis, economic stability, consumer pressures, environmental questions, medical challenges, world conflict, the balance of power and technological demands are in the future. Who are the people who will spearhead advances in these areas? They are the young people in the community today.

The GLC program honors outstanding high school seniors who maintain a high scholastic average and have demonstrated leadership ability in their school, community and spiritual organizations. All participants received a Global Leadership Connection Certificate.

The Santa Barbara Area Leadership Team includes chairwoman Kim Busch, Andy Busch, Alexandra Harder, Ralph Iannelli, Lee Mikles, Maria Fazio, Stacy and Ron Pulice, Marie Sexton, Lindsay McTavish, Wendy Moakler, Michelle Hughes, TK Erickson and Mary Jackson.

— Carole Harder is executive director of Global Leadership Connection.