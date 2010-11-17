Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:10 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Thompson Naylor Architects Wins 2 ‘Green’ Awards

Green Building Council chapter recognizes Victoria Garden Mews and UCSB Tipton Meeting House

By Kimberly Sven-Brown | November 17, 2010 | 3:14 p.m.

Thompson Naylor Architects has won “green” awards for two of its local buildings that are nearing completion.

Victoria Garden Mews and the UCSB Tipton Meeting House were given 2010 Energy Efficiency Honorable Mentions by the California Central Coast Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council at a reception on Nov. 13.

Victoria Garden Mews is a four-unit condominium in downtown Santa Barbara, and the Tipton Meeting House is the headquarters building of the Sedgwick Reserve in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Both buildings are on their way to achieving LEED Platinum ratings from the USGBC, and both are intended to be “net-zero” energy use buildings.

Thompson Naylor Architects has been in business in Santa Barbara since 1985, designing socially and environmentally responsible projects.

— Kimberly Sven-Brown is the office manager for Thompson Naylor Architects.

