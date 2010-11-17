Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:12 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Verizon Gives $12,000 to County’s Literacy Tutor Program

The program places more than 40 tutors in 22 schools countywide every year

By Wendy Shelton | November 17, 2010 | 2:23 p.m.

The Verizon Foundation awarded a $12,000 grant to the AmeriCorps Literacy Tutor Program run by the Center for Community Education, a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The AmeriCorps Literacy Tutor Program is in its 10th year of providing K-12 students in-depth reading and literacy tutoring at school sites, to help improve literacy across Santa Barbara County.

The program places more than 40 tutors in 22 schools countywide every year, to serve more than 700 students who are low-performing in reading. Tutors work with the low-performing readers in small groups or one-one-one to help them develop language arts skills.

Verizon will recognize this partnership with a check presentation at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at La Cumbre Junior High School, preceding a performance by the U.S. Air Force Band, which will be joined onstage by La Cumbre Junior High School band students.

“The $12,000 grant from the Verizon Foundation to the AmeriCorps Literacy Tutor Program serves as a great example of a company stepping up to take a lead in supporting public education and the long-term success of local students,” Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone said. “Verizon’s leadership in this area, and their support for the AmeriCorps Literacy Tutor Program, demonstrates their confidence in the positive effect our tutors have on education throughout our county. Their support will help sustain this very valuable program, while also encouraging other corporations to match their generosity.”

Holly Cole, director of external affairs for Verizon, was equally enthusiastic.

“Verizon is committed to supporting strong educational programs that improve the ability of students to succeed and achieve their highest potential,” she said. “By investing in the future of our students we are investing in the future of our communities, our industry and our country’s economy. Verizon recognizes the importance of partnering with organizations such as Santa Barbara County Education Office that value education and are active in providing needed literacy programs.”

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 