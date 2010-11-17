Verizon Gives $12,000 to County’s Literacy Tutor Program

The Verizon Foundation awarded a $12,000 grant to the AmeriCorps Literacy Tutor Program run by the Center for Community Education, a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The AmeriCorps Literacy Tutor Program is in its 10th year of providing K-12 students in-depth reading and literacy tutoring at school sites, to help improve literacy across Santa Barbara County.

The program places more than 40 tutors in 22 schools countywide every year, to serve more than 700 students who are low-performing in reading. Tutors work with the low-performing readers in small groups or one-one-one to help them develop language arts skills.

Verizon will recognize this partnership with a check presentation at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at La Cumbre Junior High School, preceding a performance by the U.S. Air Force Band, which will be joined onstage by La Cumbre Junior High School band students.

“The $12,000 grant from the Verizon Foundation to the AmeriCorps Literacy Tutor Program serves as a great example of a company stepping up to take a lead in supporting public education and the long-term success of local students,” Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone said. “Verizon’s leadership in this area, and their support for the AmeriCorps Literacy Tutor Program, demonstrates their confidence in the positive effect our tutors have on education throughout our county. Their support will help sustain this very valuable program, while also encouraging other corporations to match their generosity.”

Holly Cole, director of external affairs for Verizon, was equally enthusiastic.

“Verizon is committed to supporting strong educational programs that improve the ability of students to succeed and achieve their highest potential,” she said. “By investing in the future of our students we are investing in the future of our communities, our industry and our country’s economy. Verizon recognizes the importance of partnering with organizations such as Santa Barbara County Education Office that value education and are active in providing needed literacy programs.”

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.