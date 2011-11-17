Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:23 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Chamber of Commerce Opens Nominations for ‘Best of Carpinteria’ Awards

Local businesses and Carpinterian of the Year will be honored at a banquet in January

By Pat Kistler for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | November 17, 2011 | 8:45 p.m.

2010 Carpinterian of the Year Terry Hickey Banks.
2010 Carpinterian of the Year Terry Hickey Banks. (Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce photo)

Celebrating its 100th year, the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce has put out a call for award nominations, with the winners to be announced at the Community Awards Banquet to be held Jan. 28 at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club.

Nominations for the Small and Large Business Awards will close Nov. 30, and nominations for Carpinterian of the Year and several individual Merit Awards both have a deadline of Dec. 2.

“This is a huge event in Carpinteria,” CVCC President/CEO Lynda Lang said. “It’s not unusual for it to draw up to 350-plus guests for an evening of celebration of what we call ‘The Best of Carpinteria.’”

Lang said the banquet venue is decorated to give the award winners and attendees the feeling that they are in a ballroom.

“All of the work is done by volunteers, which is a gift in itself to those who are awarded,” she said.

Award nomination information and questions about the banquet may be addressed by calling the CVCC office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. any weekday at 805.684.5479 x10.

— Pat Kistler is the government relations director for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

