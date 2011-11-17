Two Inmates, Woman Arrested After Deputies Discover Drugs Smuggled Into Jail

Gang-related paraphernalia and dozens of prescription bottles are recovered from a home during the investigation

A woman and two male inmates are facing charges after deputies discovered a large amount of narcotics that had been smuggled into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said inmate 33-year-old Marcos Ramos of Santa Barbara, an alleged gang member, is accused of possessing more than 4.5 grams of heroin, two dozen prescription pills (including Oxycontin), marijuana and tobacco.

He was rebooked into the jail. Bail was set at $100,000.

Investigating deputies identified two other suspects believed to be involved in the smuggling, and a search and arrest warrant was served Saturday at a home in the 500 block of Dentro Drive in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara, according to Sugars.

He said deputies recovered gang-related paraphernalia and dozens of bottles of prescription medication.

Resident Samantha Anne Aftergut, 34, was arrested on suspicion of giving drugs to a third suspect, who allegedly smuggled them into the jail and gave them to Ramos. Aftergut’s bail was set at $100,000.

The third suspect was identified as 29-year-old Paul Charles Bautista of Santa Maria, an inmate and alleged gang member. He was rebooked into the jail, with bail set at $100,000.

Sugars said Ramos had recently been sentenced to eight years for weapons violations and was awaiting transfer to state prison.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.