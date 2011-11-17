Gerald Carpenter: Club Mercy Waging The Civil Wars at the Lobero

Club Mercy will present the music duo of Joy Williams and John Paul White, calling themselves The Civil Wars, along with the rising indie quintet Milo Greene from Los Angeles, at 8 p.m. Friday in the Lobero Theatre.

Williams comes from Santa Cruz, White from Alabama. By their own account, they met in 2008 in a room with 20 other writers who were trying to come up with a song for a popular country band. The minute Williams and White started to sing together, everyone else disappeared.

The first time I heard them, I said, “You don’t often hear people singing together that perfectly who aren’t biologically related.” Oddly enough, the same frame of reference occurred to White, who immediately felt “that weird familiarity like we’d been in a family band or something most of our lives. It’s the strangest thing when I sing with her, even the things we do with vibrato, typically, they’re the same — we speed up and slow down at the same pace. She’ll ad-lib something live, and the next time around, I’ll sing the harmony to it. But if I sat and thought about it, I couldn’t do it.”

One of the more interesting aspects of The Civil Wars is that Williams and White are married, but not to each other.

“A lot of people think that we’re married,” White says, “and I think that’s actually quite flattering, to be honest, because we don’t want people to think that we’re up here acting and feigning the emotions that we write and sing about and show on stage. But one of the things that really make this special in our eyes is that if she and I were in a relationship together, it’d be a totally different act. We would write totally different songs. I don’t think we would be able to go on stage every night and sing ‘I don’t love you.’ I don’t think a healthy relationship could withstand that every single night.”

“I do naturally bend pop,” Williams told writer Chris Willman, adding, “I grew up on Billie Holiday and The Beach Boys.” “White, meanwhile,” Willman adds, “was raised on (Kris) Kristofferson, (Johnny) Cash and Townes Van Zandt by his retro-country-favoring dad.”

The Civil Wars broke rather spectacularly into the public consciousness when their song “Poison & Wine” was played in its four-minute entirety behind a major montage sequence during an episode of the popular television series Grey’s Anatomy. The Internet went wild with inquiries about the song and its perpetrators. And, not only are their harmonies peerless, their songwriting casually brilliant, but the two are, personally, almost absurdly charismatic and glamorous.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer.