Local News

Driver Hospitalized After Losing Control of Vehicle on Highway 150 Near Gobernador Canyon Road

CHP says the 83-year-old Ojai woman hit a guardrail before going down an embankment and colliding with a tree

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | November 17, 2011 | 10:19 p.m.

An Ojai woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries Thursday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle on westbound Highway 150 west of Gobernador Canyon Road, hit a guardrail, went down an embankment and collided with a tree.

A passerby alerted a California Highway Patrol officer who was patrolling the area about 2:30 p.m. He responded to the scene and called for medical assistance, according to CHP spokesman Jeremy Wayland.

He said 83-year-old Phyllis Nelson lost control of her Toyota as she negotiated a curve in the road. She is believed to have crossed the double yellow lines and hit the guardrail before going about 8 feet down the embankment and colliding with the tree. Her vehicle rolled onto the driver side, pinning Nelson behind the wheel.

She told the CHP officer she was having difficulty breathing, according to Wayland. The doors were locked and the windows rolled up, so the officer broke the rear window to gain access inside the car. Wayland said the officer provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District and American Medical Response arrived on scene, and Nelson was transported to the hospital. The officer sustained minor cuts and was treated at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating. Wayland said Nelson was wearing her seat belt and that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the collision

